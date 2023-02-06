Top Moments: 2023 Pro Bowl Games

It's a wrap as another NFL Pro Bowl Games comes to a close. Let's recap the top moments with the Miami Dolphins at this weekend's Pro Bowl events.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed off his "Cheetah" abilities once again by jumping in the air to block a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Hill also took his talents to the mini mic, interviewing two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis on the field.
Tackle Terron Armstead demonstrated his strength in the Move The Chains Challenge by using one hand to lead the AFC team.
Linebacker Bradley Chubb spent time in the community by visiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
While the NFC ultimately defeated the AFC in the event's flag football game (35-33), there's no doubt the Dolphins made the most of their time at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
For more, take a look at top photos from the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games.
