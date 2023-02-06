Top Moments: 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 06, 2023 at 02:26 PM
It's a wrap as another NFL Pro Bowl Games comes to a close. Let's recap the top moments with the Miami Dolphins at this weekend's Pro Bowl events.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed off his "Cheetah" abilities once again by jumping in the air to block a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Hill also took his talents to the mini mic, interviewing two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis on the field.

Tackle Terron Armstead demonstrated his strength in the Move The Chains Challenge by using one hand to lead the AFC team.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb spent time in the community by visiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

While the NFC ultimately defeated the AFC in the event's flag football game (35-33), there's no doubt the Dolphins made the most of their time at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

For more, take a look at top photos from the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Top Photos: 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games 

View top photos from the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), cornerback Xavien Howard (25), and linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), cornerback Xavien Howard (25), and linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) guards wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) guards wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl skills events on February 2nd, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) and cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) and cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) with Ray Lewis during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) with Ray Lewis during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 4th, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the Pro Bowl community event at the Boys and Girls clubs of Southern Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) does a photo shoot at a few iconic spots in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) does a photo shoot at a few iconic spots in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) does a photo shoot at a few iconic spots in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) does a photo shoot at a few iconic spots in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 3rd, 2023 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

