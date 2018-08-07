Top News: Dolphins Sign RB, Announce New Facility

QB question: The battle for the backup quarterback position behind Ryan Tannehill now will carry over into the preseason, and Gase said Tuesday he wants to make sure he gives Brock Osweiler and David Fales an equal opportunity to state their case — or as close to equal as possible. "I want each guy to get into a little bit of a rhythm," Gase said. "We're trying to figure out how we want to do it for this game. We've had, between Dowell (Loggains) and Bo (Hardegree) and myself, a couple of discussions of how we want to handle this. We just want to make sure that we give both of these guys legit opportunities to where … you want to say on paper work an equal amount of time with each group. I don't know if that's realistic because every game goes so different, but our goal is to be like, you have this series and maybe it's two series in a row. And then the next guy comes in for one series. I think it's really going to come down to how many plays are we talking about." Ultimately, how Osweiler and Fales perform in these preseason games will determine who ends up being Tannehill's backup. "I think so," Gase said. "I think it starts on the practice field, but when we get going and it's live tackling and you can get sacked, it's just a better measuring stick."