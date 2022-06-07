Top Quotes - Coach McDaniel | Media Availability - June 7

(On the offseason program ending later this week)

"This is a cool, cool opportunity that's unchartered thus far, and I talk to these guys a lot and have put a lot of thought into this. We've had an offseason that we've been fully committed. We've learned a lot. We've gotten better. I think that the coaches have done a great job and the players have really attacked this offseason, which I guess I would equate to the first quarter of a game. I'm comfortable to say the way they've worked – I feel like we have a lead in the first quarter. What does that mean? Nothing. How many games are you winning in the first quarter that you lose and vice versa. So we've positioned ourselves to compete at a standard that we've said from the beginning that we want to compete at."

"I'd say I'm just a positive person only because the way I see the world is you're about the things you can affect moving forward and about being present. I wouldn't say that I was really approaching it like, 'hey, I want to be the positive coach' because I don't necessarily think that I am. I know that's how people take it from afar, but really I just want players' sole focus to be getting better at their craft and being the best player they can be. So I feel as though if you're able to be yourself, that's one less thing you're thinking about that's not getting better and perfecting your craft. So that opportunity cost is something that's important to me, so I want players to feel like they can be themselves. I also think that a concerted effort in a group forum – hence team sports, just that collective venture – is fun. The grind is fun, although in the present sometimes it doesn't feel like it is. But more than any of that, I know and I think the players would attest that the most important thing is that they feel like they have an honest coach because I can't help them if I can't give them honest critiques; and don't get it twisted, there are plenty of times in my own way that I'm very, very direct because that's what players are depending on. But it's not really about the positive. It's more about whatever the elixir is to try to maximize a given player's ability to perform which is a coach's job."

"My style – I think I've learned a great deal from every situation. I think that's kind of the onus on the learner when you're in a situation. You're not necessarily mimicking your behavior towards a person. You notice what happens when A happens or B happens. For me, I just want there to be no question from any player what my intent, objective and where my motivation is coming from. So you don't really pattern yourself after anyone. You get used to that when you grow up as an only child with a single mom. I didn't really have an example on like, how to be a dude or whatever that is and that's kind of manifested itself in my professional life where you take things from each and every walk of life that you have. I would say that's probably different just because I've never really patterned myself after anybody. I just kind of – I'm honest with very deliberate intent and a genuine purpose to help players get better and I think you create a culture, not because this guy acts a certain way, but because you're really a group of people and the people that you employ and the people that you work with, if allowed, they dictate the terms of what the culture is. And that's what I think you're seeing on a day-in, day-out basis. I'm not like, 'Hey guys, have fun.' It's more like, 'Hey, this is your guys' team. Understand that now, own it and how far do you want to take it?' And the results are a collection of young hungry individuals that it's June, so we haven't played a game. But for where we're at right now and the way they're coming together, I'm very pleased at this part of the process."

