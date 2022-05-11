Top Quotes | Media Availability - May 11

OFFENSE

Offensive Coordinator Frank Smith:

(On what he's learned about QB Tua Tagovailoa since the start of the offseason program)

"Getting to know him as a person has been awesome. Just his sense of humor, how competitive he is, just all the makeup, what he's been able to get through to get this point; you're like, 'wow, what a strong foundation as a person' because that's drastically important. And then just his ability like in the vet minicamp and what he was able to do from play-in and play-out, his communication skills, his command of the offense, his ability to really accomplish what we're looking to play at the position. So it's been all great so far. I'm really encouraged. And then you just see his ability to process and his accuracy. It's been really, really impressive just in this short period of what he's able to take from one day to the next, then to the next week."

Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Jon Embree:

(On what the primary goal is for this time of year)

"Getting guys to understand techniques, the how's and why's of what we're going to do offensively. I tell my guys their job is to know what to do and I'm going to teach you how and why. Helping them learn the offense and understand some of the concepts of what we're trying to do but more importantly, how we do it and why we do it."

Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Eric Studesville:

(On how he views the competition at running back)

"We don't know yet … You create a competitive environment and you let those guys go sort it out because that's how it's going to happen. They're going to sort it out as to who contributes and where and how and how much. So that's what you do. You build a group of people – great people – who want to be smart and are committed to what you're trying to do, and you let them go and showcase what they can do."

Wide Receivers Coach Wes Welker:

(On the possibilities of this offense with the new additions at wide receiver)

"I think it's still early in the process. We're still installing a new offense and all of those different things. There's a lot of work to be done. On paper and everything else, it sounds really cool. But the amount of work that is going to go into that to put a product on the field that I think everybody is really happy with and the standard that we need to have with that – all of that sounds great on paper but the amount of work that we have to do to get to where we want to be, I think all the guys understand that. They've got a great work ethic out there on the field and we will continue to build off that. Each day, (our goal is to) just continue to get better. But again, it's a new offense. There's a lot to be done and all of those different things. We just have a long ways to go before we get to where we all want to go."

DEFENSE

Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer:

(On how much he thinks about adding new wrinkles to the defense)

"A lot. (laughter) It's nonstop. I think even the things that we do and we've done consistently (well), you're always trying to tweak or do it better, or if there's adjustments that you can make. I think the big thing is when you're installing, you always look for a logical teaching progression. Things may present and look a little bit different to the offense but there's a lot of our guys doing the same things. Those thoughts are constant. And then there's always variables that go into that of what teams are doing to you and what you're looking to do to teams and that situation. Right now, really the focus is on us, our techniques and our fundamentals. I'm really excited (because) our guys are working (hard). Our assistant coaches and all of these guys are doing a great job with our guys. I really feel like we're making some progress. I think like always, at our core there will be foundational things that we do. But I think there will always be a game-plan element going from week to week."

Defensive Line Coach Austin Clark:

(On his reaction when he heard that DE Emmanuel Ogbah was returning)

"I was pumped up. I was really excited for him because he works extremely hard. He's a technician. He loves being here. He's a good fit in the system and the scheme we play. He's what you want in a defensive end. A great guy too off the field. He's fun to coach, a good person and all of those things."

Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile:

(On his initial thoughts on LB Channing Tindall)

"He is an awesome guy. We got a chance to meet with him in Indianapolis and then over here. He just did a great job. He makes a tremendous impression on you. Just really a great person is the biggest thing. Everybody we talked to at Georgia had nothing but great things to say about him. We're really, really fired up about him."

Safeties Coach Steve Gregory:

(On what he's trying to get accomplished in this phase of the offseason program)