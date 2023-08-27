Transcript | Tua Tagovailoa's Media Availability - August 26

QB Tua Tagovailoa (transcribed by Jacksonville Jaguars)

Can you go over what happened out there?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: I think there were a lot of things that happened out there on the field tonight that weren't expected. For Daewood [WR Daewood Davis], I don't think he woke up this morning understanding that there are repercussions playing this sport that this was going to happen. I don't think anyone wakes up thinking things like that's going to happen. There were a lot of things that happened out there on the field for not just Daewood, but there were other guys as well. Our prayers, our thoughts are with a lot of those guys that sacrifice a lot, day in and day out. And it was just tough to see.

I assume it would have been very hard if not possible to continue playing for your teammates?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Yeah, I think it would have been extremely hard for the guys to have gone out and continued to play. The kind of person Daewood [WR Daewood Davis] is, a lot of guys respect him. He's very well respected in the locker room. He's a great player. He's a great teammate. He's a great person. Just would have been hard to have gone back out after seeing something like that.

Did you see the entire play and what did you think, if so?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: I'd seen the entire play. I just didn't see if there was a second person that hit him. I'd just seen it was a pass breakup and I didn't think anything of it. And when Daewood [WR Daewood Davis] was on the floor and he didn't move, that was very concerning. So prayers go out to him, his family, his friends, everyone watching, thinking of him.

What about the mood in the locker room? Can you lend any insight on how that was?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Yeah, it's tough for everyone. It's tough for everyone in there to witness something like that and come in and talk about how the game went. It's just too tough. Like I said, the kind of person that Daewood [WR Daewood Davis] is, he's very well respected in the locker room. The guys like him. Guys sort of tailor to who he is as a person. It's hard to explain when you're not in the locker room day in and day out. But it's just not something you like seeing.

Could you explain a little bit as far as like the bond you all will embrace from this moment just to move forward and grow from this?

TUA TAGOVAILOA: Yeah, I think the bond continues to grow for all those guys in the locker room. When something like this happens, sometimes it does bring guys closer because it's more than just football. It's about life, it's about the person, it's about the guys in the locker room who they are outside the locker room. We're all human, too. We go out there for the entertainment of those people watching and sometimes things happen unfortunately like that.

A minute ago when Mike McDaniel [Head Coach Mike McDaniel] was out here, he talked about Daewood [WR Daewood Davis] sort of putting on, telling a story, and singing a song for the team. Were you there for that and how did that make the team kind of rally around him?