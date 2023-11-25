Transcript | Tua Tagovailoa's Media Availability - November 24

On the Hail Mary pick six…

"Yeah, that was crazy. I don't think I've seen something like that before to end a half. Normally the guy either goes down, takes it to the half, or he'll return it to a certain point and then get tackled. But to see Jevon (Holland) take that, that was definitely game-changing. That was very good that we could end it with points in that sense going into the half."

On his interceptions…

"Mike (McDaniel) calls the plays, we've got to go out there and execute them. I didn't execute them. That's what that was. Very, very disappointing in how I did that drive, those two drives, at the end of the half. Just can't do that, and put our defense in some tough situations, but our defense came through. But, needless to say, coming into the second half, I was very proud of how we were operating offensively. When we did get opportunities from the defense, we stayed in a long drive and ended that with points. Very proud of our O-line. Very proud of our run game. And very proud of this team. It's hard to win road games, especially against a team like this, a division game. Very proud of our guys."

On the balance of being confident in the offense and being more cautious…

"Yeah, I think it's doing much more than what is asked. Trying to be a little too aggressive on certain things. You just can't do that. With that pick six, I basically—to look at it this way—kind of kept them in the game. Our defense played phenomenal up to that point and throughout the entire game. I just can't do that."

On if something changed in the offense during the game…

"We just went back to what we said we wanted to do. We wanted to establish our run game. We wanted to get those guys moving lateral on the back end. When we had opportunities to take our shots, we tried to take our shots. But I think our O-line, our receivers, our running backs, I think they did a phenomenal job on third down understanding what needed to be done in those situations and converting."

On where he feels about his game going into the stretch run…

"I feel good about my game. I'm not satisfied whatsoever about what I'm doing right now. I know I have to continue to get better with that. Throughout these late stretches of having these games, we're going to need better ball from me. I need to do that."

On heading into the stretch run…

"Yeah, the sky's the limit for us. Whatever we want to accomplish, everything's right there in front of us and we basically turn it on fate here in this league. So, we just have to continue stacking those wins."

On how he's feeling physically…

"I feel good. I feel as good as I think anyone playing in the league is feeling right now in Week 12, Week 11, whatever week it is. As good as everyone else is feeling, that's how I feel."

On the cut on his arm…

"I didn't notice it happen until I came to the sideline. That's probably due to adrenaline. But, getting to the sideline and one of the guys came up to me and said, 'Dude, you've got a big gash on your arm.' So we got Kyle (Johnston) to try to get it cleaned up and then patch it up so we could go back in (inaudible). But, it's what comes with the game. Everyone comes out of the game with nicks and bruises."

On when the cut happened…