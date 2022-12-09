Vote Now: 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon, will return to Las Vegas on February 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Fans can vote to see their favorite Miami Dolphins players in Las Vegas now through December 15, 2022.
This year's Pro Bowl Games will host the first-ever AFC vs. NFC NFL Flag Football game. Players will continue to compete in the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge and other events.
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will air on ESPN.
Fans can vote the following Miami Dolphins players into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games:
Offense
- QB Tua Tagovailoa
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
- RB Raheem Mostert
- WR Tyreek Hill
- WR Jaylen Waddle
- FB Alec Ingold
- TE Mike Gesicki
- OL Brandon Shell
- T Terron Armstead
- OL Robert Jones
- OL Robert Hunt
- OL Connor Williams
Defense
- DT Christian Wilkins
- DT Zach Sieler
- DT Raekwon Davis
- LB Jerome Baker
- LB Elandon Roberts
- LB Bradley Chubb
- LB Melvin Ingram
- LB Jaelan Phillips
- CB Xavien Howard
- CB Kader Kohou
- DB Keion Crossen
- S Eric Rowe
- S Jevon Holland
Special Teams
- K Jason Sanders
- LS Blake Ferguson
- P Thomas Morstead
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (4) are currently among the top five leading vote-getters in the NFL.
For the first time, fans can vote directly on the Miami Dolphins website as well as the NFL website. Also, fan voting on Twitter has never been easier by simply tweeting the player's first and last name with the hashtag #ProBowlVote.
Tickets to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games are on sale now. Don't forget to cast your vote by December 15.