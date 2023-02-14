Leader Of A Generational Defense, Zach Thomas Gets The Call To Canton

It was another of Thomas' teammates who painted the picture detailing Thomas' knowledge of the game and the preparation that bred one of the sport's most instinctive players.

Channing Crowder was a rookie in Nick Saban's first season in Miami, the first of three years the two played together. Recalling a story from that first year, when most rookies find themselves swimming in information, Crowder raved about the Hall of Famer's ability to spot tendencies in the opposing offense.

Every team designates a signal-caller in the middle of the defense. As Crowder recalls, Thomas would do more than relay the coach's messages. He often called the play before the snap.

Crowder said the first time Thomas predicted what was going to happen, he didn't react fast enough. Then, the play went exactly how Zach said, and that was the last time the rookie failed to listened to the accomplished vet. It wasn't just Thomas; own teammates that took note of his knack for knowing the opponent's offense. Peyton Manning made no qualms about who was the focal point of those early 21st century Dolphins defenses.

"The most unnerving thing about playing Miami is Zach Thomas calling out all of your plays. He caused the most problems for me of any player I ever faced."

Peyton Manning. The Sheriff. The man who's audible cadence is referenced in pop culture and known universally. Any time that guy praises a player's knowledge of the game, we should listen, and the voters did.

The results prove Manning's point. Excusing Manning's tumultuous rookie season, his brief stint in the AFC East was sent off course anytime his Colts met Miami. The Dolphins squared off with Indianapolis every year from 1999-2003 for a total of eight games.

Manning's passer rating in that five-year stretch was 91.32. When he faced the Dolphins, however, that rating dipped to a paltry 79.85. In those eight games, the Colts were 3-5, a .375 winning percentage. Comparatively, the Manning's Colts had a cumulative winning percentage of .638 in that half-decade span.

Manning's decorated career is predicated on his ability to play coach-on-the-field, so it's no surprise that the league's actual coaches agreed with Manning. In 2008, all 32 NFL coaches were polled on who they believed was the smartest defensive player in football. Zach Thomas beat out fellow Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis for the honorable distinction.