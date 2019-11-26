Zach Thomas Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

The five Modern-Era players selected for the Class of 2020 will be joined by 10 Seniors (players who have been retired for more than 25 seasons), three Contributors and two Coaches to comprise a special Centennial Class of 20 Hall of Fame members for 2020.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 will be introduced during “NFL Honors,” a two-hour prime-time awards special to air nationally on the eve of Super Bowl LIV at 9 p.m. (ET and PT) on FOX. “NFL Honors” will be taped earlier that evening at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami when the Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class of 2020 will be brought together for the first time. In addition, the NFL and The Associated Press will announce their annual accolades in this awards show with the winners on hand to accept their awards.