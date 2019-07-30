Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019 12:47 PM

17 Observations From Monday's Training Camp Practice

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Observations from the fourth practice of training camp:

  • The Dolphins worked in full pads again as they returned to practice following their off day Monday.
  • LB Chase Allen and TE Clive Walford did not practice, and the same applied for the three players on PUP — TE Dwayne Allen, LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
  • Jesse Davis worked at right tackle after spending the first four days of training camp at right guard.
  • CB Xavien Howard had blanket coverage twice against Kenny Stills in a one-on-one drill.
  • TE Durham Smythe had a great block in an inside running drill.
  • WR Preston Williams made a nice adjustment on a high pass in the end zone from Jake Rudock in a two-on-two passing drill.
  • Howard had an interception off a deflection in another passing drill.
  • DE Tank Carradine had great penetration to get to the running back in team drills.
  • LB Jerome Baker knocked FB Chandler Cox with a nice shoulder bump after a short reception.
  • Baker had a nice breakup down the middle on a throw to TE Mike Gesicki in a seven-on-seven drill.
  • DE Dewayne Hendrix got around the corner in an 11-on-11 period and would have had a sack in a game situation.
  • Carradine stonewalled RB Kenyan Drake at the line of scrimmage.
  • Carrdaine shortly thereafter recovered a fumble after Minkah Fitzpatrick knocked the ball loose from Drake on a running play. Drake then jogged to the TNT wall.
  • RB Kalen Ballage left the field accompanied by trainers late in the practice.
  • QB Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 25-yard pass to WR DeVante Parker near the sideline in a later team drill.
  • QB Josh Rosen had a nice throw down the seam to TE Nick O’Leary.
  • WR Jakeem Grant made a nice touchdown catch on a low pass by Rosen.

