1972 Miami Dolphins – The Perfect Season 50th Anniversary 

The Miami Dolphins will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Perfect Season this upcoming Sunday, October 23 during the Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Pepsi at Hard Rock Stadium.

During the game, the team will wear throwback jerseys with a special 1972 patch, and Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield will be a part of the memorable coin toss before kickoff.

Halftime will have members of the 1972 team gather with the families of deceased members for an on-field presentation.

Fans can enjoy 1972 pricing on select items at six concession stands listed below.

  • 100 Level: 101, 129
  • 200 Level: 214, 242
  • 300 Level: 356, 327

For more information, view the 1972 special menu.

About the 1972 season

The 1972 Miami Dolphins, led by Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula, finished 17-0 and won Super Bowl VII over the Washington Redskins.

Fifty years later, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are still the only NFL team to complete an entire season undefeated.

There have been six Pro Football Hall of Fame players, including linebacker Nick Buoniconti, running back Larry Csonka, quarterback Bob Griese, center Jim Langer, guard Larry Little, wide receiver Paul Warfield, along with Coach Shula and director of player personnel Bobby Beathard.

During the season, Csonka rushed for 1,117 yards and Mercury Morris rushed for 1,000 yards that season, which makes the Dolphins one of only seven teams in NFL history to have two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season and the first to do so in a 14-game season.

The Dolphins were ranked number one in the NFL in total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense that season. Fifty years later, they remain the only team in NFL history to lead all four categories in the same season.

In 2013, President Barack Obama honored the 1972 team at the White House.

Roster

PositionPlayer
Quarterback11 Jim Del Gaizo
Quarterback12 Bob Griese*
Quarterback15 Earl Morrall
Running Back21 Jim Kiick
Running Back22 Mercury Morris
Running Back23 Charles Leigh FB
Running Back28 Ed Jenkins
Running Back32 Hubert Ginn
Running Back39 Larry Csonka FB
Wide Receiver42 Paul Warfield
Wide Receiver81 Howard Twilley
Wide Receiver82 Otto Stowe
Wide Receiver86 Marlin Briscoe
Tight End80 Marv Fleming
Tight End88 Jim Mandich
Offensive Linemen54 Howard Kindig T/C/LS
Offensive Linemen60 Al Jenkins G
Offensive Linemen62 Jim Langer C
Offensive Linemen66 Larry Little G*
Offensive Linemen67 Bob Kuechenberg G
Offensive Linemen73 Norm Evans T
Offensive Linemen79 Wayne Moore T
Special Teams1 Garo Yepremian K
Special Teams7 Billy Lothridge P
Special Teams20 Larry Seiple P
Defensive Linemen65 Maulty Moore DT
Defensive Linemen72 Bob Heinz DT
Defensive Linemen75 Manny Fernandez DT
Defensive Linemen78 Jim Dunaway DT
Defensive Linemen83 Vern Den Herder DE
Defensive Linemen84 Bill Stanfill DE
Linebacker51 Larry Ball
Linebacker53 Bob Matheson
Linebacker56 Jesse Powell
Linebacker57 Mike Kolen
Linebacker59 Doug Swift
Linebacker85 Nick Buoniconti*
Defensive Back13 Jake Scott FS
Defensive Back25 Tim Foley CB
Defensive Back26 Lloyd Mumphord CB*
Defensive Back40 Dick Anderson SS
Defensive Back43 Mike Howell FS
Defensive Back45 Curtis Johnson CB
Reserve List44 Tom Curtis FS (IR)
Reserve List70 Jim Riley DE (IR)
Reserve List89 Karl Noonan WR (IR)
Taxi SquadMike Kadish DT
Taxi SquadHenry Stuckey DB

* Captains

Coaching staff

  • Don Shula (Head Coach)
  • Bill Arnsparger (Head Defensive Coach/Linebackers)
  • Howard Schnellenberger (Head Offensive Coach/Receivers)
  • Monte Clark (Offensive Line)
  • Tom Keane (Defensive Backfield)
  • Mike Scarry (Defensive Line)
  • Carl Taseff (Offensive Backfield)

Video Highlights

Perfect Season Podcast

Learn more about the perfect season of 1972 by listening to the new podcast. It's hosted by veteran NFL broadcaster Josh Lewin. He goes game-by-game each week with players from the 1972 season. A new episode will publish weekly during the season.

Listen to the most recent episode as he discusses game seven against Baltimore. Special guest Larry Csonka recalls Coach Shula's greatness and Shula's son, David, has his own memories of his father to share.

There are still tickets available for purchase. Tune in this Sunday Night and view how to watch the matchup. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

