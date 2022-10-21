1972 Miami Dolphins – The Perfect Season 50th Anniversary 

The Miami Dolphins will honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Perfect Season this upcoming Sunday, October 23 during the Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Pepsi at Hard Rock Stadium.
During the game, the team will wear throwback jerseys with a special 1972 patch, and Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield will be a part of the memorable coin toss before kickoff.
Halftime will have members of the 1972 team gather with the families of deceased members for an on-field presentation.
Fans can enjoy 1972 pricing on select items at six concession stands listed below.
- 100 Level: 101, 129
- 200 Level: 214, 242
- 300 Level: 356, 327
About the 1972 season
The 1972 Miami Dolphins, led by Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula, finished 17-0 and won Super Bowl VII over the Washington Redskins.
Fifty years later, the 1972 Miami Dolphins are still the only NFL team to complete an entire season undefeated.
There have been six Pro Football Hall of Fame players, including linebacker Nick Buoniconti, running back Larry Csonka, quarterback Bob Griese, center Jim Langer, guard Larry Little, wide receiver Paul Warfield, along with Coach Shula and director of player personnel Bobby Beathard.
During the season, Csonka rushed for 1,117 yards and Mercury Morris rushed for 1,000 yards that season, which makes the Dolphins one of only seven teams in NFL history to have two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season and the first to do so in a 14-game season.
The Dolphins were ranked number one in the NFL in total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense that season. Fifty years later, they remain the only team in NFL history to lead all four categories in the same season.
In 2013, President Barack Obama honored the 1972 team at the White House.
Roster
|Position
|Player
|Quarterback
|11 Jim Del Gaizo
|Quarterback
|12 Bob Griese*
|Quarterback
|15 Earl Morrall
|Running Back
|21 Jim Kiick
|Running Back
|22 Mercury Morris
|Running Back
|23 Charles Leigh FB
|Running Back
|28 Ed Jenkins
|Running Back
|32 Hubert Ginn
|Running Back
|39 Larry Csonka FB
|Wide Receiver
|42 Paul Warfield
|Wide Receiver
|81 Howard Twilley
|Wide Receiver
|82 Otto Stowe
|Wide Receiver
|86 Marlin Briscoe
|Tight End
|80 Marv Fleming
|Tight End
|88 Jim Mandich
|Offensive Linemen
|54 Howard Kindig T/C/LS
|Offensive Linemen
|60 Al Jenkins G
|Offensive Linemen
|62 Jim Langer C
|Offensive Linemen
|66 Larry Little G*
|Offensive Linemen
|67 Bob Kuechenberg G
|Offensive Linemen
|73 Norm Evans T
|Offensive Linemen
|79 Wayne Moore T
|Special Teams
|1 Garo Yepremian K
|Special Teams
|7 Billy Lothridge P
|Special Teams
|20 Larry Seiple P
|Defensive Linemen
|65 Maulty Moore DT
|Defensive Linemen
|72 Bob Heinz DT
|Defensive Linemen
|75 Manny Fernandez DT
|Defensive Linemen
|78 Jim Dunaway DT
|Defensive Linemen
|83 Vern Den Herder DE
|Defensive Linemen
|84 Bill Stanfill DE
|Linebacker
|51 Larry Ball
|Linebacker
|53 Bob Matheson
|Linebacker
|56 Jesse Powell
|Linebacker
|57 Mike Kolen
|Linebacker
|59 Doug Swift
|Linebacker
|85 Nick Buoniconti*
|Defensive Back
|13 Jake Scott FS
|Defensive Back
|25 Tim Foley CB
|Defensive Back
|26 Lloyd Mumphord CB*
|Defensive Back
|40 Dick Anderson SS
|Defensive Back
|43 Mike Howell FS
|Defensive Back
|45 Curtis Johnson CB
|Reserve List
|44 Tom Curtis FS (IR)
|Reserve List
|70 Jim Riley DE (IR)
|Reserve List
|89 Karl Noonan WR (IR)
|Taxi Squad
|Mike Kadish DT
|Taxi Squad
|Henry Stuckey DB
* Captains
Coaching staff
- Don Shula (Head Coach)
- Bill Arnsparger (Head Defensive Coach/Linebackers)
- Howard Schnellenberger (Head Offensive Coach/Receivers)
- Monte Clark (Offensive Line)
- Tom Keane (Defensive Backfield)
- Mike Scarry (Defensive Line)
- Carl Taseff (Offensive Backfield)
Video Highlights
Perfect Season Podcast
Learn more about the perfect season of 1972 by listening to the new podcast. It's hosted by veteran NFL broadcaster Josh Lewin. He goes game-by-game each week with players from the 1972 season. A new episode will publish weekly during the season.
Listen to the most recent episode as he discusses game seven against Baltimore. Special guest Larry Csonka recalls Coach Shula's greatness and Shula's son, David, has his own memories of his father to share.
Tune in this Sunday Night and view how to watch the matchup. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.