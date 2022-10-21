1972 Miami Dolphins – The Perfect Season 50th Anniversary 

There have been six Pro Football Hall of Fame players, including linebacker Nick Buoniconti, running back Larry Csonka, quarterback Bob Griese, center Jim Langer, guard Larry Little, wide receiver Paul Warfield, along with Coach Shula and director of player personnel Bobby Beathard.

During the season, Csonka rushed for 1,117 yards and Mercury Morris rushed for 1,000 yards that season, which makes the Dolphins one of only seven teams in NFL history to have two 1,000-yard rushers in the same season and the first to do so in a 14-game season.

The Dolphins were ranked number one in the NFL in total offense, total defense, scoring offense and scoring defense that season. Fifty years later, they remain the only team in NFL history to lead all four categories in the same season.