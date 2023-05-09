Offseason Offers New Opportunities for Chosen Anderson and Jevon Holland

Anderson has played seven NFL seasons, most recently with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, and has tallied 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns in his career. While the 30-year-old is long removed from his days playing at South Plantation High School, his childhood memories as a Dolphins fan are as vivid as ever.

"I remember back to the Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor, Ricky Williams days and then I remember when they won games, the Miami Dolphins' song playing across the radio," he said. "Even back when it was like Joe Robbie Stadium, back in those days, I grew up in that era. I really remember too also when they came out with the Wildcat offense … and struck everybody by surprise. I remember like back in those days and Chris Chambers and all that."

While Anderson's personal connection to the organization was undoubtedly a factor in his decision to sign with the team, general manager Chris Grier wanted to make sure it made sense for both sides.