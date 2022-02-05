2022 Senior Bowl Standouts - Defense

The college all-star series acts as the unofficial kickoff of draft season, culminating with the week in Mobile, Alabama. The director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, and his team seemingly collects a crop of players more impressive every year with a handful of projected first-round picks and a litany of future pros who will hear their name called draft weekend at the end of April.

While the game certainly carries its own weight, the practices throughout the week give scouts a unique chance to see repetition after repetition against quality talent.

Here are some of the players with the best weeks, position-by-position, starting with defense.

iDL Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

Give him an inch, he'll take a mile -- that's the credo of Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey. With arguably the most violent and quickest hands, he's able to quickly move a pass protector into a precarious position and then he attacks. Every time Winfrey's opposition failed to get square in the one-on-one drills, he blew through the available opening, no matter how small. He might've had the best week of anybody.