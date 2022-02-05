2022 Senior Bowl Standouts - Defense

The college all-star series acts as the unofficial kickoff of draft season, culminating with the week in Mobile, Alabama. The director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, and his team seemingly collects a crop of players more impressive every year with a handful of projected first-round picks and a litany of future pros who will hear their name called draft weekend at the end of April.
While the game certainly carries its own weight, the practices throughout the week give scouts a unique chance to see repetition after repetition against quality talent.
Here are some of the players with the best weeks, position-by-position, starting with defense.
iDL Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma
Give him an inch, he'll take a mile -- that's the credo of Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey. With arguably the most violent and quickest hands, he's able to quickly move a pass protector into a precarious position and then he attacks. Every time Winfrey's opposition failed to get square in the one-on-one drills, he blew through the available opening, no matter how small. He might've had the best week of anybody.
Who also shined: Travis Jones, Connecticut
Edge Jermaine Johnson - Florida State
A lot of players could've landed in this spot. It's an impressive edge class, particularly in Mobile this week. Johnson had the most eye-popping reps in one-on-one drills all week showing his ability to strike the chest of the offensive tackle and run through that target with power. He's showed a slew of counter moves with heavy, impactful hands.
Who also shined: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
LB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
This class is full of jaw-dropping builds and body compositions and Beavers is no exception. He's long, rangy and showcased both of those traits all week in coverage. Make no mistake, the one-one-one coverage drills favor the offense, but you would not have known that watching Beavers. He used leverage and quick change-of-direction to stay in the hip pocket of opposing tight ends. Plus, he had a good week in the rush game as standup rusher.
Who also shined: Chad Muma, Wyoming
CB Coby Bryant - Cincinnati
Confidence and patience are imperative traits at a position where physical prowess is necessary. Bryant displayed all of the above in the one-on-one drills, squatting on routes and pulling the trigger to get his hand on footballs all week. His understanding of leverage without getting grabby at the top of the route was evident all three days.
Who also shined: Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
SAF Jalen Pitre - Baylor
Speaking of hands on footballs, this do-it-all safety has springboards in his shoes and he showed it all week long during practice. Driving on routes and making life difficult for pass catchers in the one-on-one drills, Pitre was routinely in position for splash plays. The versatility he demonstrated in college -- played in the post, in the box and as a slot cornerback at Baylor -- was on display in Mobile.
Who also shined: JoJo Domann, Nebraska (played LB in college)
The Senior Bowl game will be played Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team vs. American Team matchup will be coached by the Jets and Lions coaching staff and various college coaches. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.