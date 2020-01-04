32 Stats On Don Shula's Historic Career

5 – Selected to present five members for induction into the Hall of Fame (Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Jim Langer, Larry Little and Dwight Stephenson), including two (Csonka and Langer) on the same day, and is one of three individuals (along with Al Davis and Edward DeBartolo) to present five or more inductees into the Hall.

6 – One of one of only two coaches (along with New England’s Bill Belichick) to appear in 6 or more Super Bowls

7 – Number of Baltimore players who played under Shula (1963-69) and were selected into the Hall of Fame, including DE Gino Marchetti (Class of 1972), WR Raymond Berry (1973), OT Jim Parker (1973), RB Lenny Moore (1975), QB Johnny Unitas (1979), LB Ted Hendricks (1990) and TE John Mackey (1992)