32 Stats On Don Shula's Historic Career

1 – Led the NFL’s only unbeaten, untied record of 17-0 in 1972, capped by a 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII.

1 – Was 1-0 in games played on his birthday as the Dolphins rallied from a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns 24-21 in an AFC divisional playoff game on his 56th birthday in 1986.

2 – Suffered only two losing seasons (6-8 in 1976 and 6-10 in 1988) in 33 years as an NFL head coach

3 – One of only two coaches (along with Buffalo’s Marv Levy) to reach the Super Bowl 3 straight seasons (1971-73)

4 – Was selected 4 times as the AP NFL Coach of the Year (1964, 1967, 1968, 1972)

5 – Selected to present five members for induction into the Hall of Fame (Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Jim Langer, Larry Little and Dwight Stephenson), including two (Csonka and Langer) on the same day, and is one of three individuals (along with Al Davis and Edward DeBartolo) to present five or more inductees into the Hall.

6 – One of one of only two coaches (along with New England’s Bill Belichick) to appear in 6 or more Super Bowls

7 – Number of Baltimore players who played under Shula (1963-69) and were selected into the Hall of Fame, including DE Gino Marchetti (Class of 1972), WR Raymond Berry (1973), OT Jim Parker (1973), RB Lenny Moore (1975), QB Johnny Unitas (1979), LB Ted Hendricks (1990) and TE John Mackey (1992)

8 – Number of Miami players who played under Shula and were selected into the Hall of Fame, including WR Paul Warfield (Class of 1983), FB Larry Csonka (1987), Jim Langer (1987), QB Bob Griese (1990), G Larry Little (1993), C Dwight Stephenson (1998), LB Nick Buoniconti (2001) and QB Dan Marino (2005).

10 – Averaged more than 10 wins per season in his career (347 wins in 33 years as a head coach)

15 – Shared first place in the AFC East 15 times in the 26 years with the Dolphins

15 – Was involved in the largest trade in modern NFL history, a 15-player deal with Baltimore in 1953

15 – Had 15 of his former players enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame which is the third-most players that an NFL head coach has had inducted

16 – Reached the playoffs 16 times in 33 years as an NFL head coach

17 – His 1972 team went 17-0, recording the only undefeated season in NFL annals

20 – Number of consecutive wins he had over the Buffalo Bills from 1970-79

20 – Reached the playoffs 20 times in 33 years as an NFL head coach

20 – Number of seasons he was a member of the NFL’s prestigious Competition Committee (1976-96)

21 – Won at least 10 games 21 times in 33 years as an NFL head coach

21 – Had 21 career interceptions for 247 yards in seven seasons as an NFL player

26 – Seasons as head coach of the Dolphins (1970-95)

27 – Picked Dan Marino as the 27th overall selection in the 1983 draft

32 – Compiled an overall record of 32-2 in back-to-back seasons (1972-73), a two-year mark that has yet to be surpassed

33 – Became the youngest head coach (33 years old) in the history of the NFL when he was named the Colts’ head coach in 1963

50 – Seasons as part of the Dolphins, including 26 as a head coach (1963-95) and 24 as an executive (1996-2019)

67 – Seasons as part of the NFL, including 7 as a player (1951-57), 3 as an assistant coach (1960-62), 33 as a head coach (1963-95) and 24 as an executive (1996-2019)

73 – Played in 73 games as a cornerback with Cleveland (1951-52), Baltimore (1953-56) and Washington (1957)

110 – Was the 110th overall selection (9th round) of the Cleveland Browns in the 1951 NFL Draft.

300 – Shula, George Halas and Bill Belichick are the only NFL coaches to win 300 or more career games

325 – Won his 325th career game, moving him past Halas (324-151-31) and setting an NFL record for most career victories, in 1993

328 – Regular season win total of 328-156-6 (.676) is the most in NFL history

347 – Career record of 347-173-6 (.665) and is the winningest coach in NFL history

