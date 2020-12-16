Activated Matt Breida Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Breida has played in nine games with one start for the Dolphins this season, totaling 47 carries for 168 yards (3.6 avg.) and catching nine passes for 96 yards (10.7 avg.). He joined the Dolphins in a trade with San Francisco on April 25, 2020. During his career, Breida has played 52 games with 19 starts. He spent three seasons with the 49ers (2017-19). Breida originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on May 4, 2017.