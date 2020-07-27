Veteran Acquisition Analysis: Adam Shaheen

In his three years with the Bears, Shaheen caught 26 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He has one year remaining on his rookie deal.

Mike Gesicki came on strong in his second year with the Dolphins. He led the Dolphins tight ends in snaps played with 701 (65 percent of the offense's snaps). Durham Smythe was second with 482 snaps (44.7 percent) while former Dolphins Nick O'Leary and Clive Walford both played less than 150 snaps.

Playing in eight games for the Bears last season, Shaheen played 174 offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Shaheen was in-line for 110 of those snaps with 31 out wide and 27 in the slot. He was also considered an offensive lineman for four snaps and in the backfield on two plays.

Shaheen was praised for his ability in college to latch on as a blocker and displace defenders in the run game – one of the primary functions of an in-line tight end. In 2019, Shaheen was in-line on 65.5 percent of his snaps. Comparatively, Mike Gesicki was in-line on just 22.7 percent last year, while Durham Smythe aligned in-line on 78.5 percent of his 2019 snaps.

Tight ends are typically prominent fixtures on special teams, another trait Shaheen offers the Dolphins. During his 2017 rookie campaign, Shaheen played a career-high 388 snaps, including 149 as a special teamer.