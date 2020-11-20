Andy Cohen: Jake Scott was as Tough as They Come

Jake Scott came to the Dolphins in 1970, a seventh-round pick who played his first professional season in Canada. It was Don Shula's first season as well and, not coincidentally, the first winning season for this then young franchise. Over the next six seasons with the Dolphins, Scott put together a remarkable run of excellence that included five straight Pro Bowl appearances. He intercepted 35 passes during that time and was also an elite punt returner. In his rookie season, he intercepted five passes and returned a punt for a touchdown. The next season he had five interceptions and the following season he was MVP of the Super Bowl victory over the Redskins with a pair of interceptions including a huge one in the fourth quarter. He also was outstanding in Super Bowl VIII against Minnesota, setting a Super Bowl record with two fumble recoveries.