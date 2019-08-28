Andy Cohen: Stephen Ross Is All About Giving Back

Think of what Ross has accomplished in this community over the 10 years he has owned the Dolphins.

How he has been a driving force behind the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, helping raise more than $32 million for cancer research.

How he has been a major proponent of the Junior Dolphins Program, in 2018 alone educating more than 22,000 people, including coaches, parents and children, on the health and safety of football.

How he created RISE, The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, designed to serve as a vehicle to help use the unifying power of sports to advance race relations everywhere.