Antonio Callaway Promoted to Active Roster, Benito Jones Elevated

Callaway joined Miami's practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020. He has played in 20 NFL games with 13 starts, all with Cleveland from 2018-19. He has 51 career receptions for 675 yards (13.2 avg.) and five touchdowns. Callaway originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (105th overall) by Cleveland in the 2018 NFL draft. A Miami native, Callaway attended Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

Jones has played in three games for the Dolphins in 2020, recording one solo tackle. He's spent the rest of the season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Jones was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019.