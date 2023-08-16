Are You A Dolfan? Apply Now For 2023 Fan of the Year 

Are you a Miami Dolphins superfan? Do you bleed aqua and orange? Nominate yourself or someone you know to become the 2023 Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year!

The NFL Fan of the Year initiative, developed in collaboration with all 32 clubs, aims to celebrate extraordinary fandom and showcase outstanding team enthusiasm. The selected Fan of the Year shares a deep connection with the team, ignites game day enthusiasm and inspires others through their love of football.

During Weeks 8-9 of the regular season, each club will select one fan as their official 2023 Fan of the Year. The league will name a 'NFL 2023 Fan of the Year' at NFL Honors during Super Bowl weekend, with an opportunity for the esteemed superfan to represent their club on the game's biggest night.

Fans can submit their nomination at NFL.com/FanOfTheYear, with each submission evaluated on passion, inspiration and fandom for your favorite team in the league.

Last year, Allie Goodman (@Dolphreaky) earned the title as Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year, gaining recognition for her love for the Fins and work within the South Florida community.