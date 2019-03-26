Brian Flores 'Excited' To Work With Charles Harris, Pass Rushers

“There’s a lot of ways to rush the passer, whether it’s scheme, whether it’s winning one-on-one matchups, whether it’s blitzing secondary players, whether it’s blitzing linebackers, corners,” Flores said Tuesday from the owners meetings in Arizona. “There’s a few different ways to rush the passer. I don’t want to get caught into it’s gotta be one guy or two guys. I think that’s kind of limiting defensively what you can do. It’s kind of a limited viewpoint. There’s some other ways to rush the passer.

“The big thing is getting the guys in the building, seeing how much they can retain and handle schematically and we’ll take it from there.”

As things stand right now, the only defensive ends on the roster who were with the team at the end of last year are Quinn, Charles Harris and Jonathan Woodard.