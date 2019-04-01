Brian Flores, Staff Setting Solid Foundation During Offseason Program

“I think it’s a little bit of everything,” Flores said about what the coaches can accomplish in Phase One. “The expectations, how we want them to take notes, how we want them to watch film. To set up those expectations high, that definitely came out today from our coaching staff and from myself as well. I think there’s a lot that the players can do from now until we get out onto the practice field to help this team, to help themselves individually to improve. And we talked about that at length today. I would say this: Just with the coaches, those expectations, but we’re big on fundamentals, and that’s really what this time of year is, it’s about fundamentals, it’s about basic information, it’s about learning the system at the ground level because if the foundation is not right, then the house falls down.”