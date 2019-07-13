Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 11:04 AM

Caldwell to take leave of absence

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues. Caldwell will serve as a consultant to the team for the 2019 season.

“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said. “I want to thank Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Coach Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”

“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can,” Head Coach Brian Flores said. “With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.”

Caldwell joined the Dolphins coaching staff on Feb. 8, 2019 and has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, including seven season as a head coach for two different NFL teams. He was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 and the Detroit Lions from 2014-17, compiling a 62-50 (.554) regular-season record, four playoff berths, two 11-win seasons and one conference championship.

