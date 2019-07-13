Caldwell to take leave of absence

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues. Caldwell will serve as a consultant to the team for the 2019 season.

“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said. “I want to thank Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Coach Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”

“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can,” Head Coach Brian Flores said. “With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.”