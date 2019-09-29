Chargers Outlast Dolphins In Week 4 Matchup, 30-10

The Dolphins offense couldn’t move the ball consistently in the second half, gaining only 34 yards after halftime.

The defense failed to produce many big plays, though Taco Charlton recorded his second sack in two games with the Dolphins in the third quarter.

With Jesse Davis missing the game because of an elbow injury he sustained at Dallas last Sunday, veteran J’Marcus Webb moved from left to right tackle and rookie sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince made his first NFL start at right tackle. In fact, it was Prince’s first NFL action after he was inactive the first three games.

After the Chargers kicked a field goal on the opening possession of the game, the Dolphins earned their first lead of the season with an impressive 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Rosen’s pass to Parker.