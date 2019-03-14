Davon Godchaux, Microsoft Partner To Assist At-risk Youth

Davon Godchaux has found a new partner for his goal of making kids grow up as healthy as possible.
Microsoft is donating $5,000 to the Chaux Down Foundation, which was founded by the Dolphins defensive tackle.
“Microsoft is donating money to my donation and they’re talking about childhood obesity, which is the main thing my foundation is about, making sure the kids are eating healthy growing up, playing sports, well-being, exercising, things like that,” Godchaux said. “So I think it’s a great thing me teaming up with Microsoft doing things like that.”
Godchaux was at the Microsoft store at the Aventura Mall in Miami on Wednesday, where he joined a group of at-risk youth for a coding workshop. The children learned how to code using SpaceCast! and Godchaux was there to engage with the kids, encourage them, and sign autographs.
“It’s a great experience,” Godchaux said. “Talking to kids is always a good experience, give them knowledge, see where they come from. Once again, as a kid growing up, you always want to get other kids’ perspective.”
It’s been a busy week for Godchaux, who joined teammate Vincent Taylor for a day with the Miami Marlins at their spring training facility in Jupiter. Godchaux and Taylor both took batting practice, fielded some fly balls in the outfield, and even threw some pitches from the mound.