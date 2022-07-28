Day 2 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins safeties don't simply sit back and let Hill and Waddle dictate the pace; they've made a handful of plays in their own right. The NFL's top defense in passes defensed in 2021 (91) was at it again getting hands on footballs throughout the session.

Jevon Holland made a play he had no business even being around on a picture-perfect back-shoulder ball from Tagovailoa to rookie Erik Ezukanma. Coming from the far hash, and with the ball in the air almost immediately after the snap, Holland came from nowhere to separate the rookie's hands at the last moment.

"It's just about understanding what you do," Holland said. "When you know the job and assignment you have in the defense then you can just react. I just reacted reading off the quarterback. The defense is going to always be a step behind because we're always reacting. However I can shorten that time or reaction, I try, and as you saw there that was one of the opportunities."

Brandon Jones drove on a pass over the middle for a near-interception later in practice. Eric Rowe routinely came from depth to close and cut down plays in the flat for a short gain. At cornerback, Nik Needham got in on the fun with an exceptional day in coverage, including a near-pick of his own.