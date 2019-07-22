DeAngelo Hall: 'Nobody' Better Than Xavien Howard

“Most DBs get in this situation and they panic,” Hall said. “They start grabbing and pulling. You see Xavien Howard keeps running until he sees Brandin Cooks’ hands. He puts his hands up and he shows you his ball skills.”

Hall was even more impressed with the other interception, which came with Hilton running a corner route and Howard jumping in front of him to pick up the Andrew Luck pass.

“The thing I didn’t know about Xavien Howard was, could he run?” Hall said. “He can run. T.Y. Hilton, he can run. This right here is one of the best catches I’ve ever seen. Most receivers can’t track the football in the air like this cornerback Xavien Howard does. He goes at the high point and gets that football. You can’t teach that kind of technique.”