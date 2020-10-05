DeVante Parker Climbing Franchise Ranks

Since Week 7 of last season, no player in the NFL has more receiving yards than Miami's DeVante Parker. With his ninth career 100-yard day vs. Seattle, Parker has 1,280 receiving yards over that span of 16 games. If those 16 games were its own season, Parker's receiving production would be the fourth-best yardage total in a single season in Dolphins history.
Parker's 10 receptions for 110 yards Sunday gives the 2015 first-round pick 3,698 career receiving yards. The performance moved Parker into ninth all-time on the Dolphins franchise receiving list, passing running back Tony Nathan (3,592 career receiving yards). With 340 receiving yards, Parker will pass Jarvis Landry (4,038) for eighth-most all time.
Though he left the game after Miami's first possession with an ankle injury, Parker returned and made an immediate impact. He caught two passes in a span of three plays for 27 yards and a couple of broken tackles along the way.
Postgame, Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about the importance of Parker in the Dolphins' offense.
"DeVante is a great player for us, one that I'm always going to rely on especially in tough situations," Fitzpatrick said. "And try to get him the ball and rely on him to win one-on-one. He did some good things versus zone coverage today, just finding the spot and running after the catch. But he's a big part of what we do. And it was good to get him back in the game today."
Parker also recorded his 250th career reception with a first-quarter grab. His 10 catches are the most for a Miami receiver since Jarvis Landry caught 10 passes in Buffalo on December 17, 2017.