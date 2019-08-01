'Dolfan Maniac' Roger Avila Has His Hall Of Fame Moment In Canton

“Let me tell you something about my Miami Dolphins,” Avila told dolphins.com in February, “I love them so much that when you slander my Dolphins and you mock them and you lose faith in them, to me you’re not family. The Miami Dolphins are part of my life since I was a child. They’re my family. And I understand when we don’t win or make bad choices; it’s just like life. If you have a brother that’s not all that bright and he’s always making tough choices, would you love him any less? No. The same thing with the Dolphins. That’s why I keep going, and going, and going.