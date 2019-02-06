'Dolfan Maniac' Roger Avila Inducted To Ford Hall Of Fans

"I start sitting down telling my story, and when I got the knock on the door I thought it was my father," Avila said. "I wanted him to come by and when I opened the door I saw Dan Marino. I was like, ooooh, that's it. I lost it. Just wow! A dream come true.

"He's the only guy (from whom) I didn't have a personal autograph. I had an autograph from Bob Griese face to face, Larry Little face to face, Patrick Surtain face to face, but I've never, ever had an autograph from Dan Marino. I have all his pictures, his paraphernalia, books, everything, Wheaties box. But never got one from him face to face, and when I saw that, it was, what a dream come true! It was amazing!"

That was only the beginning of a memorable few days for Avila, who then got a police escort to the airport from the City of Sweetwater, a memorable weekend that included getting tickets to Super Bowl LIII and getting recognized at a Super Bowl luncheon, a police escort back from the airport to a local restaurant where a Welcome Home party was organized in his honor, complete with Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez presenting him with a Proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 3 "Roger Avila 'Dolfan Maniac' Day" and giving him a key to the city.

Avila, 56, obviously is a fixture at Dolphins home games, where he sits in the East end zone every game covered in Dolphins colors.

It was a contest that turned him from avid Dolphins fan to the "Dolfan Maniac."

"Topps Stadium football cards had a contest and one of my friends told me, man, get dressed up," Avila said. "So I got a little helmet, a little pom-pom and funny glasses and I put them on and a Dan Marino jersey. I ended up winning anyway. I went to that game and I stayed dressed up that way and I went inside the stadium. And the people weren't getting up (because) either they were hot, they were tired, we were losing.

"And some guys yelled, 'Hey Maniac, get up, get the crowd going, get the crowd going.' The next thing I know they react to it, so ever since then I started building on that gig. My section where I sit, you'll see me standing there and trying to get these people (fired up). They react. They do. Four quarters of it. It's four quarters. We could be down 28-7, two minutes left, the game is almost over. That's what I do. Maniac."

In case you had to ask, yes, Avila — a heavy equipment operator, who also serves as a volunteer chaplain for prisoners — has a ton of Dolphins paraphernalia in his home and his truck features Dolphins colors and the logo.