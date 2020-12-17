Bonded by Hard Work, Rookie Offensive Linemen are Loving Life in the NFL

Once the lessons are taught in the classroom, it's then time to apply the techniques on the practice field. That includes another form of mentorship by way of the veteran offensive linemen in the group. Observers of this year's Dolphins training camp saw the same routine each day. The glass doors of the facility swung open and No. 75 emerged draped in bungees and a pair of harnesses.

Ereck Flowers, and the rest of the Dolphins veterans in the room, serve as a conduit between Marshall and the rookies to expedite the learning process, and that includes bonus work.

"From Jesse Davis, Ted Karras, Ereck Flowers, Julién Davenport and Adam Pankey, those guys talk to us every day," Kindley said. "We see them staying after practice, so we know we have to do the same thing. Their biggest thing is to lead us in the right direction and help us not repeat the mistakes from their rookie years."

While the rookies are sponges for information from players and coaches, perhaps nobody pushes them harder than one another.

"We challenge each other to be better every day," Hunt said. "We all come in ready to go every day. That helps us out a lot, being ready to go 24/7. We talk about things we see and make suggestions and try to help each other fix things."

"You've got to have someone that will push you," Kindley said. "We stay on the field after practice getting extra pass sets, talking about life, and sometimes getting your mind off football and soaking it all in. You live one life. You have to cherish it. That's our biggest thing."