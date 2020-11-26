Andrew Van Ginkel: From Rock Valley, Iowa to Good Morning Football Regular 

"He's got a little bit more juice than he leads on," Crossman said. "Since we've had Andrew, he's done everything we've asked. He went through some stuff last year and as the season progressed, the more we put on his plate, he was able to handle it and I think you've seen where that's picked up this year both in the kicking game and defensively. We're asking a lot of him and he is producing at a high level."

His own goals from rookie season to Year 2 went a long way in a jump in production for Van Ginkel. He's already set career highs in tackles (27), sacks (2.5), forced fumbles (3) and quarterback hits (6). At the conclusion of a rookie season that saw hm play in six games with one sack, Van Ginkel detailed his desire to become more physical, bigger and stronger to Outside Linebackers Coach Austin Clark.

"From the minute that I met him when I got here, he's said 'I want to become more physical.' He had all of these goals in place from last year that he wanted to accomplish," Clark said. "That's kind of what he's done through his unique journey through different colleges. Obviously he was great at Wisconsin. I think that's exactly what you're seeing. He's doing a hell of a job and I love the guy."

"Last year, realizing how big these tight ends and tackles are, I've got to do something to give myself a better chance to be more dominant and make plays," Van Ginkel said. "I knew it was something I had to do, putting on pounds and adding strength. So I spent a lot of time this offseason putting on a solid five to seven pounds of muscle."

That's the thing about labeling a fighter -- someone who's going to persevere regardless of the circumstances -- as an underdog. It develops a chip. An edge. A tenacity that produces a tireless worker.