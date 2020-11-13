The Many Hats in the Dolphins Tight Ends Room

When he arrived in Miami in 2019, Godsey was inheriting a pair of tight ends drafted the year prior. With Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe in tow, the Dolphins went out and acquired former Bears tight end Adam Shaheen, who quickly melded into the bond shared by his new tight end brethren.

"There's the dynamic of a new player coming into an organization where two of the guys had been here for a couple of years," Godsey said. "So just the acceptance from Mike and Durham's standpoint, and then obviously from Adam's standpoint, opening up. I think the more we get to know each other, the better off we'll be as unit. They've worked at it."

Working hard was the sole focus of Shaheen upon his arrival. Traded to Miami in late-July, the former second-round pick knew there was only one way he could prove the Dolphins right and carve out a role for himself in the offense.

"I came in and worked hard. I earned their respect and we became friends afterward," Shaheen said. "Usually when you get traded, that's not always the greatest thing. But I just came in, put my nose down, played as hard as I could and I'm happy with the results so far."