Dolphins Chargers Week 10 Preview

The one constant for Bradley – getting pressure with a four-man rush. Making matters easier for his rush scheme, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The two edge rushers wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines with a physical brand of football paired with a crafty rush arsenal. Bosa is one of five edge defenders with more quarterback pressures (37) than Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (34). Ingram has 23 pressures despite missing three games this season.

The Dolphins played six offensive linemen at least 15 snaps Sunday in Arizona with Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt all getting work at tackle. Perhaps one of the best way to help shore up the edge is through Miami's stout interior. Guard Ereck Flowers and center Ted Karras have played a combined 604 pass-blocking snaps this season with just 15 quarterback pressures allowed.

Limiting the Chargers' Offensive Lightning

Despite playing one game fewer than all of his competition in this category, Justin Herbert is sixth in the NFL with 597 passing yards on throws 20 or more yards downfield. His nine touchdowns on such throws ranks second behind only Russell Wilson of Seattle. Coming into the game against the Cardinals, the previous three Dolphins' opponents were 0-for-14 on passes beyond 20 yards, but wide receiver Christian Kirk got open downfield for a couple of big plays.

The Chargers' deep threats come in droves and in varying forms. Mike Williams has that DeVante Parker gene that allows him to rebound 50/50 balls with the best of them – he's 13th in the NFL with 213 receiving yards on deep throws.

Right behind Williams is Jalen Guyton, who has 205 receiving yards on balls thrown 20-plus yards. More than half of Guyton's receiving production (52.9 percent) has come from deep passes. He's the only player in the top 45 of deep-ball receivers with better than 50 percent of his yards on the downfield shots.

Forcing the Chargers to drive the field and execute in the red zone could be a winning recipe. Los Angeles ranks 23rd in red zone conversion rate at 57.1 percent.

"We're a defense that bends; we don't break," Byron Jones said. "Usually we don't like to have a team sport – 30-something points in a game – but it's good that we found a way to win in that circumstance."

Heat Up Herbert

The best way to limit a vertical passing game is to make the quarterback uncomfortable with constant pressure. Herbert comes equipped with a howitzer attached to his right shoulder and enough athletic ability to make plays outside the pocket, so that's easier said than done.