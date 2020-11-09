Inside the Numbers: Dolphins 34 Cardinals 31

Yet, the Miami offense remained unflappable. The Dolphins posted the second-highest point total (34) of the season and garnered contributions from an array of players stepping up in key moments.

"We had some guys banged up in the first half, then they were able to come back," Tagovailoa said. "We persevered as an offense. We knew we didn't have a lot of the guys out there that we called certain plays for, but we made it work. I think that was the beauty of everyone coming together."

Ahmed made his NFL debut and wound up with the third-longest run (19 yards) of the season for Miami. Patrick Laird helped Miami inch into field goal range at the end of the first half with a 17-yard reception, his fifth touch of the year. Laird surpassed his scrimmage yards total (11 yards entering play) on that reception.

"I talked about our mental toughness last week, I think that showed up again today," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said Sunday. "Hard-fought victory. We had a lot of people step up and help and it was definitely a team victory."

Tagovailoa completed passes to seven different targets. All but one of Parker's six catches in the game were recorded after Williams left with the foot injury. At the time of his exit, Williams was the team's leading receiver with 60 yards. Parker ended the game with 64 yards.

Hollins caught his first pass since the Dolphins claimed the 6-foot-4 wide out off waivers last December, and it was a big one. Hollins found the end zone with a toe-tap touchdown and a defender draped all over him.