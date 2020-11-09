Dolphins Overcome First Deficit in Weeks with 93-Yard Touchdown Drive

The Dolphins hadn't trailed in a football game since the Week 4 loss against the Seahawks. Sunday, the Cardinals scored a touchdown in the third quarter to put Miami down by seven points. After a penalty on the ensuing kickoff, the Dolphins were backed up in the shadow of their own goal line.
Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft, led the Dolphins 93 yards on 11 plays. On the march, Tagovailoa completed all five of his passes for 53 yards, including the touchdown strike to wide receiver Mack Hollins. He also had two carries for 18 yards on the possession.
"I think the big thing was just taking what the defense gave us," Tagovailoa said. "Taking it one play at a time. Before the Mack Hollins play, I was fortunate to get out of that pressure situation on third down. The plays that we've been given by our offensive coordinator (Chan Gailey) helped us get into situations where we could be successful offensively."
It wasn't just the touchdown pass that excited Dolphins Nation. Tagovailoa spun a dart to wide receiver DeVante Parker on third-and-9, standing just in front of his own goal line, then converted with his legs on a third-and-4, erasing a free rusher in the process.
Tagovailoa's teammate, center and team captain Ted Karras, talked about the play after the game.
"That one scramble where he split those guys was exceptional," Karras said. "I don't think any moment is too big for Tua. He works hard and has earned the respect of everyone in that huddle."
Tagovailoa finished the game 20-for-28 with 248 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 35 yards on seven rushing attempts (two kneel downs at the end) and is 2-0 as the Dolphins starter.