Dolphins Overcome First Deficit in Weeks with 93-Yard Touchdown Drive

The Dolphins hadn't trailed in a football game since the Week 4 loss against the Seahawks. Sunday, the Cardinals scored a touchdown in the third quarter to put Miami down by seven points. After a penalty on the ensuing kickoff, the Dolphins were backed up in the shadow of their own goal line.

Tua Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft, led the Dolphins 93 yards on 11 plays. On the march, Tagovailoa completed all five of his passes for 53 yards, including the touchdown strike to wide receiver Mack Hollins. He also had two carries for 18 yards on the possession.