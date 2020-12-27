Myles Gaskin Scores Twice, Chews Up 169 Yards From Scrimmage 

Last week, it was a 122-yard rushing performance from a former Washington Huskies running back – Salvon Ahmed -- that sparked a dominant second half performance in a Dolphins win. This week, it was Ahmed's Huskies teammate, Myles Gaskin that helped Miami capture victory from the jaws of defeat.
Running back Myles Gaskin produced 169 yards from scrimmage and caught a pair of touchdown passes in Miami's 26-25 victory. It was the first two-touchdown performance in Gaskin's career and the most yards from scrimmage in his two years as a pro or any Dolphins player this season.
"It was probably the most fun game I've ever played in my life," Gaskin said. "That's what sports and competing is all about, coming down to the wire and finding out who's going to make the play."
The play was sprung by a pair of downfield blocks by tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Mack Hollins.
"I just kind of got spun around after the catch and saw my dogs out there – Mike and Mack – it was just great," Gaskin said. "Always grinding, always trying to make plays. You don't always have to have the ball in your hands to make plays. That doesn't happen without those two."