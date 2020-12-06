Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson Record First Multi-Sack Games with Miami

A jack-of-all-trades, Van Noy picked up all three of his sacks lined up inside at his linebacker position. On the first, Van Noy dropped into coverage before closing on Brandon Allen when the Bengals quarterback broke contain. Van Noy wrapped wrestled Allen to the ground and got the Dolphins defense off the field in the second quarter. Then, coming free inside on a stunt, Van Noy dumped Allen again in the third quarter to force another Cincinnati punt. Finally, Van Noy got Bengals backup quarterback Ryan Finley in the fourth quarter to help Miami put the game away.

"I think we did a better job in the second half of bringing more energy," Van Noy said. "The offense got it rolling and we picked it up. We just have to do a better job of coming out of the gate a little better."

Defensive end Shaq Lawson added a pair of sacks of his own in the second half, giving him four on the season.

Van Noy now has six sacks on the season. With another half sack over the final four games, Van Noy will match his career high of 6.5 while Lawson can match his career-best (also 6.5) total with 2.5 more sacks to close out the year.