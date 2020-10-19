Xavien Howard Pitches Another Shutout, Dolphins Defense Joins Him

Xavien Howard made it four consecutive games with an interception with his second quarter pick of Joe Flacco in Miami's 24-0 win over the New York Jets today. Last week, Howard was targeted four times without allowing a reception and matched it with four more targets without a catch allowed today against the Jets, per Pro Football Focus.

With four interceptions this season, Howard is tied for the league lead with Washington's Kendall Fuller, who also recorded his fourth interception of the year today.