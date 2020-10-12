Ryan Fitzpatrick Flirts with Perfection

The maximum passer rating in the NFL is 158.3. After completing the first half with an even 150.0 rating, Fitzpatrick improved upon his already stellar performance with an efficient, explosive day that lit up the scoreboard at Levi's Stadium. He finished the game with a 154.5 rating, only 3.8 points away from perfection.
"We got off to a great start with the deep one to Preston (Williams)," Fitzpatrick said. "Just evaluating the few games before, we haven't taken enough chances downfield to give our guys chances. We've got some big guys and guys that can run, and so that was part of our game plan. This is a team that's very resilient and I think we showed that today."
Fitzpatrick got the offense rolling early with that 47-yard completion to Preston Williams. Coming into the game, Miami's longest offensive play of the season covered 27 yards. Sunday, the Dolphins offense topped that high-water mark on five separate occasions.
The longest play went for 70 yards from Fitzpatrick to tight end Mike Gesicki with a beautiful, lofted pass that led to a big run after the catch. The game started with a 47-yard strike to Preston Williams, who also scored on a pass of 32 yards in the third quarter. That play came one snap after a screen pass to Matt Breida netted 31 yards and DeVante Parker's touchdown on third-and-goal from the 22-yard line was his second-longest catch on the day (28 yards earlier in the first quarter).
Fitzpatrick completed his 3,000th career pass in the game, just the 27th player to do so. With 350 yards, Fitzpatrick now has 23 games with 300 or more yards over his 16-year career. He's hit the 300-yard mark now in five of his last seven games. Sunday was his seventh with Miami. The seven 300-yard games are tied with Chad Henne for third-most in team history.
The oldest player on the Dolphins team sure seems to have the most fun. After his first touchdown to tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins sprinted to the end zone to join the celebration. Fitzpatrick paid it forward by celebrating Wilkins' fumble recovery on the Miami sideline with the game in hand.