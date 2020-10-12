Ryan Fitzpatrick Flirts with Perfection

The maximum passer rating in the NFL is 158.3. After completing the first half with an even 150.0 rating, Fitzpatrick improved upon his already stellar performance with an efficient, explosive day that lit up the scoreboard at Levi's Stadium. He finished the game with a 154.5 rating, only 3.8 points away from perfection.

"We got off to a great start with the deep one to Preston (Williams)," Fitzpatrick said. "Just evaluating the few games before, we haven't taken enough chances downfield to give our guys chances. We've got some big guys and guys that can run, and so that was part of our game plan. This is a team that's very resilient and I think we showed that today."