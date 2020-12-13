Jerome Baker Sets Career High with 2.5 Sacks on Mahomes

Last week, Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy equaled his season-total with a three-sack performance. Today, Jerome Baker did the same with a pair of first half sacks of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He would add a half-sack in the fourth quarter to make it a career day facing the former league MVP.
In the Week 6 win over the Jets, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah sacked Joe Flacco for a loss of 28 yards. Baker topped that today with his first sack of the game, which resulted in a loss of 30 and a Chiefs punt. The Dolphins would open the scoring on the ensuing possession to grab a 7-0 lead.
It was the longest loss of yardage on a sack in Dolphins history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. It's the longest sack in the NFL since 2015.
Baker's next sack produced a loss of five yards, but forced Kansas City into a third-and-15 situation. The Dolphins would get the incompletion on the next play to force another Chiefs punt.
"Jerome's a heck of a player," Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. "He plays hard sideline to sideline. He did a good job communicating everything today. He did his part from that standpoint."
Baker finished his monster day with a half sack in the fourth quarter. He teamed up with Wilkins to drop Mahomes on a third down in the fourth quarter to give Miami the football back trailing by 13 points with just over 10 minutes to play.
He now has a career-high 4.5 sacks on the season and 11 in his three-year career. Baker added eight total tackles in the Dolphins' 33-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.