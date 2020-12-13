Jerome Baker Sets Career High with 2.5 Sacks on Mahomes

Last week, Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy equaled his season-total with a three-sack performance. Today, Jerome Baker did the same with a pair of first half sacks of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He would add a half-sack in the fourth quarter to make it a career day facing the former league MVP.

In the Week 6 win over the Jets, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah sacked Joe Flacco for a loss of 28 yards. Baker topped that today with his first sack of the game, which resulted in a loss of 30 and a Chiefs punt. The Dolphins would open the scoring on the ensuing possession to grab a 7-0 lead.