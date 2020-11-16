Dolphins Third Phase Special Again

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant – who caught a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter – returned punts of 18, 19 and 21 yards, the latter setting Miami up in Chargers territory. That drive would end with a Jason Sanders field goal.

The 50-yard boot from Sanders, along with a 35-yarder in the third quarter, extended his streak to 22 consecutive field goals made dating back to last season, and brought his 2020 total to 19 field goals without a miss. The streak would end there, however, as Sanders missed from 47 yards in the fourth quarter. The streak started back up again as Sanders buried a 49-yard field goal to give Miami a 29-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.

"Our special teams coordinator, Danny Crossman, comes up with different schemes every week and we don't get to run it all the time," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "We had an opportunity to run that early and had a little bit of shift and motion and got a rush. The big thing is executing it. Often times you draw things up and it hits the way you want it to hit, but you still have to make the play."