Dolphins Finish in Arizona, Beat Cardinals 34-31

That drive was the appetizer for what was to come. Before we go forward, a look back. Last week, Miami's defense created four first-half turnovers leading to 21 points.

The story was the same at the start of this game as Brian Flores went back to the well with a Cover 0 blitz (no safety help).

Once again, it was defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah coming clean on the quarterback and punching the football out. This time, it was Shaq Lawson – the defensive end on the other side of the formation – who scooped it up and took it all the way home, with the help of a critical block from rookie safety Brandon Jones downfield.

Postgame, Ogbah was asked if he intended to produce a sack-fumble leading to a Dolphins defensive touchdown every week.

"If that's what it takes to win games, then I'm down to do it," Ogbah said with a laugh.

The defense bookended its performance on the Cardinals penultimate drive. With the game tied at 31 apiece, Arizona attempted to convert a fourth-down play for the third time in the game (2-for-2 previously). Defensive tackle Zach Sieler saw Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds coming for his gap and the 6-foot-6, 297-pound monster along Miami's line shed his block. Once free, Sieler teamed up with linebacker Elandon Roberts to get the explosive Cardinals offense off the field.

"We bend, but we don't break," Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones said of the Miami defense. "That's the thing about football, you bring your own juice. When we make good plays, we're going to celebrate and slap hands like we're seven and eight years old."

On the very next play, Tagovailoa found tight end Mike Gesicki for 19 yards to push Miami closer into field goal range. Gesicki was one of seven players with a reception in the game as Miami battled attrition coming into the game, and during the contest.

Entering play without running backs Myles Gaskin (injured reserve) and Matt Breida (inactive due to hamstring injurie) and rookie receiver Lynn Bowden (reserve/COVID-19 list), and losing wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (evaluated for a concussion) during the game, Miami leaned on its next-man-up mentality.