Dolphins Jets Week 6 Preview

Desir is second among all Jets cornerbacks playing in 77.8 percent of the defense's snaps. Brian Poole (203 of his 285 snaps coming from the slot, per PFF) leads the way with 80.1 percent and Bless Austin is next at 61.4 percent. Austin has been limited this week with a calf injury.

Keep Quinnen Quiet

In the run-up to the 2019 NFL Draft Quinnen Williams' name was often associated with Kyler Murray and Nick Bosa as potential No. 1 overall picks. He went third, much to the delight of the Jets. Williams ranks in the top 10 in both of ESPN's newly developed analytics for measuring pass rush and run stop win rates. Among defensive tackles, Williams ranks ninth in pass-rush win rate (15 percent) and fifth in run-stop win rate (44 percent). Christian Wilkins ranks third among defensive tackles in run-stop win rate at 47 percent, for comparison's sake.

The Dolphins remade interior offensive line has been up to the task so far this season. Between Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras and Solomon Kindley, opposing interior pass rushes have just 16 pressures and one sack against Miami's middle three, per PFF.

Jets Scheme

Offensively, the Jets have run 313 plays this season with 225 of those snaps coming out of 11-personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) – the 71.9 percent clip is the fifth-highest rate in the league. The only other offensive packages with more than 15 snaps are 12- and 13-personnel – two and three tight end sets.

Gregg Williams is one of the game's most aggressive defensive coordinators and play callers. His defense often puts 10 bodies up on the line of scrimmage and is the 12th-most frequent blitzing team this year at 30.7 percent, per Pro Football Reference. The Jets are primarily a nickel team – 256 of the 327 defensive snaps have come in five defensive back packages (78.3 percent).

When the Dolphins dial up 11-personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs), Mike Gesicki could see a matchup with a linebacker. In the two games last year, Gesicki was targeted three times catching all three for 67 yards against Jets linebackers.

Final Thoughts and Game Notes

Darnold has been declared out for the game, which means it's Flacco making his second start as a member of the Jets. Last week, Flacco completed 18-of-33 passes for 195 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. It was the first start for the former Super Bowl MVP since last October when he was a member of the Denver Broncos.