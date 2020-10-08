Dolphins 49ers Week 5 Preview

"Depending where you're at on the call, it might be your job to leverage the motion," Baker said. "The motion might not affect you at all. Just understanding what your role is and then throughout the week, you really want to go through film and make calls and adjustments, and just get used to constantly seeing it, so on Sundays it's a lot easier."

Dolphins safety Eric Rowe offered his opinion on how to thwart the effectiveness of pre-snap motion.

"We all have to be on the same page on motion, shift, kind of whatever they do," Rowe said. "So when I mean 'breakdown in communication,' if the offense, they did some sort of motion and then whatever call that we have to give out, we have to give it out clean, faster, crisp so we can execute.

49ers Scheme

No team in the NFL uses 21-personnel (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR) more than Shanahan's 49ers. The offense also uses 22- and 23-personnel with the three packages combining for 122 of the offenses 263 snaps (46.4 percent). No fullback has logged more snaps in the NFL than Kyle Juszczyk's 125 (45.8 percent of the offensive snaps).

Managing injuries on both sides of the ball, no 49ers' receiver has played more than Kendrick Bourne's 79.1 percent snap count and Kittle, the All Pro tight end, has been limited just 48.7 percent of the offensive snaps due to injury. Kittle returned last Sunday vs. Philadelphia in emphatic fashion as he caught all 15 of his targets for 183 yards and a touchdown. In 2019, Kittle was PFF's No. 1 ranked receiving tight end and the No. 5 ranked run-blocking tight end.

The 49ers rank 11th in total offense (390.5 YPG) and scoring offense (26.8 PPG), and third in total defense (294.8 YPG) and scoring defense (17.8 PPG). They feature the 12th ranked passing offense (262.0 YPG) and 11th ranked rushing attack (128.5 YPG). The pass defense is second in the NFL allowing just 184.0 yards per game while the run defense is tied for 14th, allowing 110.8 yards per game.

San Francisco dials up extra rushes at the ninth-highest rate in the NFL (34.2 percent blitz rate) – 1.8 percent higher than the 10th most-frequent blitzing team in Miami. The result: the 49ers have the third-highest pressure rate at 30.3 percent but rank 18th in sacks with eight.

Only four teams call more four defensive back packages than San Francisco at 36.3 percent. The rest of the calls come primarily in nickel where the 49ers play their most frequent defensive grouping at 62.9 percent (17th most in the NFL).

Final Thoughts and Game Notes

The 49ers are dealing with a rash of injuries to key players this season. The 2-2 record – with a pair of runaway road victories – are a testament to Shanahan's program, system and the next-man-up mentality of San Francisco. The home side will be without 2019 Rookie of the Year and team leader in sacks Nick Bosa, while last year's leading rushing – Raheem Mostert – has been limited in practice.

The two sides are comparable in the turnover department. Both have five takeaways (tied for 14th in the NFL) while Miami has five giveaways to San Francisco's four. The comparison is similar on third down offense. The Dolphins 46.9 percent conversion rate ranks ninth while San Francisco's 46.8 conversion rate on third downs ranks 10th in the NFL.

DeVante Parker's next 100-yard game will be the 10th of his career. Parker would become the eighth receiver in team history with double-digit 100-yard performances. He's coming off a career high in receptions with 10 in the 31-23 loss to Seattle.

Miami leads the all-time regular season series 7-5 over San Francisco and the lone playoff meeting went to the 49ers in Super Bowl XIX.

This is the Dolphins' first trip to Levi's Stadium, which opened in 2014. All six of Miami's trips to San Francisco were played at Candlestick Park; those six games were split three apiece.

