Ereck Flowers: The Quiet Giant Comes Home

"He's brought leadership since really he's been here. He loves to play," Flores said. "I notice his energy on the field really every week. If there's a big catch or there's a big run, he's really the first guy down there celebrating with his teammates and I think that energy is infectious and it's something I've highlighted in team meetings already."

For a team that prides itself on effort and doing the little things that don't require talent, Flowers is a perfect match.

"It's just my way of enjoying being out there," Flowers said. "When I got to the NFL, I didn't always enjoy it. It was more of a job. So I wanted to get back to how much fun I had in college and in high school. I also don't want anybody to feel like they're out there alone, so it's my way of supporting my teammates and getting into the game."

The man himself corroborated the quiet approach and mentality, but he said there's plenty of talking he still takes part in. He just saves it for Sunday.

"I'm more of an in-the-game type of player," Flowers said "That's when I'm talking a lot because that's when it really matters. That's when I do all my talking."

Flowers' example extends beyond the practice field. He showcases what he's all about on Sundays. A career tackle with the Giants and Jaguars, Flowers made the switch to guard in the nation's capital with the Washington Football Team.

At his new position in 2019, Flowers played 588 snaps in pass protection. With just four plays resulting in a hit on the quarterback form the left guard position, Flowers was in rarified air. Just one other guard who had more than 500 pass blocking snaps allowed fewer QB hits than Flowers, and that was Dallas' four-time All Pro Zack Martin, per Pro Football Focus.

Flowers may have moved back home but the results are similar through four games, including the praise heaped up on the former Miami Hurricane from his offensive line coach in Washington, Bill Callahan.

"I think the world of (Flowers)," Callahan said. "I just like the way he works, how he goes about his business. He's physical. He's been really good in pass protection. He's a strong square force in that respect."

The use of bands and resistance training is something Flowers took from Callahan. The biggest player on the Dolphins roster said it helps him with his speed, quickness and athleticism.