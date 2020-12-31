While the styles on the field might've been different, their character was undeniably kindred.

"As good as these guys are as football players, they're probably twice as good as people," Bhonapha said. "When it comes to how they carry themselves day-to-day, you never had to worry about them being in trouble. The way they treated everybody and the way they practiced every day."

Gaskin is happy to accept the leadership role and serve as a mentor-type to Ahmed, but it's definitely a balance.

"I was just trying to show 'Salv' the ropes, but he's a really good dude," Gaskin said. "He was always taking care of school where I was more last minute. He already had that mindset in him when he showed up."

Heading into his second year with the Dolphins, Gaskin carved out a role as Miami's feature back early in the 2020 campaign. As was the case for Gaskin early in his career, Ahmed had to start from square one and earn his way into a significant role, and it wouldn't happen with his first team.

Ahmed signed with the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted in 2020. He was released in August and free to sign with any team. When the Dolphins showed interest, the decision to reunite with his best friend was an easy one.

But there was more to it than continuing the friendship. Ahmed wanted to get on the field and help the Dolphins win football games. And that's what he's done. His 122 rushing yards in the Week 15 win over the Patriots stands as the season-high for Miami this year and the most in a game by an undrafted rookie in Dolphins history.