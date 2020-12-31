Meeting Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed today would reveal the obvious – they're best friends, and it makes sense. They played their high school ball just a quick 23-minute drive down I-405 in the greater Seattle area. They shared a backfield for two years at the University of Washington and now live in the same South Florida apartment complex as members of the Miami Dolphins.
But like Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the 2008 classic film Step Brothers, Gaskin and Ahmed had their own 'did we just become best friends' moment.
"I'm going to be absolutely honest, just off his Instagram, I didn't think I was going to like him," Gaskin said with a chuckle. "But after the first time we kicked it on his visit, we were dogs from Day 1. As soon as I met him face-to-face, we were boys; but on arrival I didn't know if I was going to like this dude."
Gaskin revealed this truth on Thursday's episode of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield. Naturally, the next question went to Salvon – did he know about this lackluster first impression?
"He told me later, but we had become so close that I just thought it was funny," Ahmed said.