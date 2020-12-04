Miami Dolphins My Cause My Cleats in Their Words

"He has random seizures. He can't control it. He doesn't know when it's coming," Eguavoen said. "For years now in my family, we've been trying to figure out the right medicine for him. We've been to multiple neurologists just trying to figure out how we can get these seizures to stop and we still haven't found the answer yet."

"It's a common thing. A lot of people have seizures. Other people are more controlled. They can drive and do things like live a regular life. My brother can't. He can't get behind a wheel. He can't be on a football field because at any moment it can happen. It's a common thing but I feel like there's not enough awareness about it. I feel like if we could just raise the awareness, maybe we could find the right neurologist who can find the perfect medicine to help him control his seizures."

For Eguavoen, the intersection between his 'why' and this weekend's opportunity to raise awareness for the dangers of epilepsy is stark.

"Every day I step on the field, I feel like I'm doing it for him," he said. "I'm trying to live the life that he always wanted to live. If I could trade places with him, I would. I just want him to be able to live a normal a life – the life we all take for granted. Even just for one day."

With the platform afforded to Eguavoen, his hope is simply to raise more awareness.

"Donations, tweets, just raise awareness," he said. "We raise so much awareness for some diseases and I just feel like we can do the same for all the other diseases in the world. If we all just come together, raise awareness, tweets, posts, hashtags, then we could find the answer for it. And not just for my little brother but for everybody. Michael Deiter, I think his sister has epilepsy too."

Eguavoen's cleats will reflect Owen's favorite television show, as designed by Sam's oldest brother.