AC In The AM: A Special Bond & A Pair Of Purple Cleats

Megan recalls having a seizure the day of one of her brother’s spring games at Wisconsin. She was home alone. But she didn’t want to ruin his day.

“I felt so bad,” she told Michael. “This was your time to shine.”

“No, I’m the one who feels bad because I couldn’t be there with you,” Michael responded.

Flash forward to today. Megan Deiter, who is 27, has been seizure free for almost three full years. She admits she hasn’t done enough to help the Epilepsy Foundation and says about My Cause My Cleats, “this is the first time I’m shouting it out.”

And Michael, of course, is proud to be the messenger.

“It means so much to me that she’ll be there,” Deiter said. “It’s tough for me watching her go through stuff and dealing with having seizures and dealing with just life with that. But I’ve also seen the great attitude that she has, always being positive, always just kind of being the bright spirit in the room.