AC In The AM: Just A Patch? Not With Shula's Name On It

Aug 13, 2020 at 09:07 AM
Andy Cohen Head Shot
Andy Cohen

Columnist

It seems only fitting, doesn't it, that the Don Shula patch to be worn on the jersey of every Dolphins' player this season, is positioned just about over the heart.

After all, nobody brought more heart to this franchise than Shula.

Heart and plenty of soul.

Someday, when the pandemic is over, when this brutal virus is thoroughly under control, the Dolphins I'm sure will hold a celebration of Shula's life. There will be speeches and videos and cheers and thousands of people finally getting to pay their respects to the greatest pro football coach of all time.

But as much as that celebration can't come soon enough, the sobering reality of our times suggests a more low-key approach to honor the man who left us at the age of 90 only a few short months ago.

Related Links

Thus, the patch. Classy move. Richly deserved. And an every-game reminder of how fortunate we all were to be able to witness so much of his remarkable journey.

The Dolphins made the announcement on Thursday and unveiled the patch to be worn this season, also noting that coaches and team personnel will wear a pin with the same look. It isn't fancy or glitzy. In many ways, just like Shula. What it does is simply state what separated Shula from every other coach in NFL history.

Shula. 347. What more needs to be said? The man and the number, a number that represents his final win total, a number that may never be surpassed.

"Don Shula's lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable," said Owner Stephen Ross. "We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league's history."

Photo Gallery: Don Shula Commemorative Jersey Patch

Photos of the jersey patch honoring legendary football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula.

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
1 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
2 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
3 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
4 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
5 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
6 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
7 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
8 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
9 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
10 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
11 / 11

Shula patch being sewed onto jersey by Ana in Davie, FL on August 11th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Dolphins have worn patches before, the most glaring examples during their 25th and 50th seasons. But for an individual? There was a black armband for former owner Joe Robbie. There have been helmet stickers to remember some players who have passed away.

But a patch? Don Shula will be the first, his name and his number prominently displayed on the front of every jersey. Yes, on the left side. Yes, as previously stated, right near the heart.

It's been 25 years since Shula last coached a game for the Dolphins meaning that today's players have little or no recollection of his intimidating presence on the sidelines, of the way he embraced every challenge, every game, and the manner in which he pushed his teams beyond what they thought were its limits.

Who knows, maybe that patch will bring Shula and the excellence he demanded a little closer to these current Dolphins' players. Maybe they'll look at that patch as an example of the price they need to pay and of the level of success this franchise so badly wants to approach once again.

Just a patch, you say? Not with Shula's name on it. Not with 347 there as well.

It's not the celebration of his life that many of his envisioned before our world was turned upside down by this virus. That will have to wait. But until that day comes, the patch will serve as a wonderful reminder of the man and his greatest career accomplishment and how this organization will never lose sight of the impact Shula had on so many lives.

Related Content

AC In The AM: It's Going To Be Fun Watching Tua's Journey
news

AC In The AM: It's Going To Be Fun Watching Tua's Journey

It's Tua Time for the Miami Dolphins.
AC In The AM: Promising Draft Caps Off Strong Offseason
news

AC In The AM: Promising Draft Caps Off Strong Offseason

How can you not be impressed with what the Dolphins accomplished during the Draft?
AC In The AM: Dolphins At Center Of Strangest Of Drafts
news

AC In The AM: Dolphins At Center Of Strangest Of Drafts

It's here. The 2020 NFL Draft is finally here.
AC In The AM: Chris Grier Embracing What This Draft Could Mean
news

AC In The AM: Chris Grier Embracing What This Draft Could Mean

What's going on in Chris Grier's mind these days? Plenty.
AC In The AM: NFL Draft Can't Come Soon Enough
news

AC In The AM: NFL Draft Can't Come Soon Enough

Dolphins have so many directions they could go.
AC In The AM: Dolphins Off To Impressive Start In Free Agency
news

AC In The AM: Dolphins Off To Impressive Start In Free Agency

Early signings filling so many important needs
AC In The AM: Decision Time Has Arrived With Start Of Free Agency
news

AC In The AM: Decision Time Has Arrived With Start Of Free Agency

Perhaps the most important offseason in Dolphins' history reaches yet another level this Wednesday.
AC In The AM: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Good One In Chan Gailey
news

AC In The AM: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Good One In Chan Gailey

Chan Gailey's experience and success in the NFL will help Brian Flores and the Dolphins.
AC In The AM: Zach Thomas Deserves Spot In Canton
news

AC In The AM: Zach Thomas Deserves Spot In Canton

The Dolphins legend was a giant in this game and one of the best linebackers this league has ever seen.
AC In The AM: How Much Fun Did This Team Become?
news

AC In The AM: How Much Fun Did This Team Become?

Mike Gesicki's last-minute touchdown caps season with huge upset over Patriots.
AC In The AM: Sunday In New England Good Way To Measure Progress
news

AC In The AM: Sunday In New England Good Way To Measure Progress

The Dolphins are hoping to finish the 2019 season with a strong performance against the Patriots.

Advertising